Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Abbott, Anna Marie 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Henryville

Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Paschal, William 1 p.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Drake, Mary E. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Farmer, Kellie R. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Harrell, Cynthia Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Pospisil, Charles Lue 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Ross, Patricia E. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Adams, John Collins private family service to be held in Wyoming

