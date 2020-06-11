Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Abbott, Anna Marie 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Henryville
Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Paschal, William 1 p.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Drake, Mary E. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Farmer, Kellie R. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Harrell, Cynthia Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Pospisil, Charles Lue 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ross, Patricia E. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Adams, John Collins private family service to be held in Wyoming
