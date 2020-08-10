Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Elliott, Jack D. 11 a.m. Thursday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Lewis, Richard Lee, Sr. service at a later date, Chapman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Michael, Evelyn Darlene 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

FLOYD COUNTY

Bell, Claude "Mitch" 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Combs, Clara Ester Angel private service, Naville & Seabrook

Fox, Joseph Silas 1 p.m. Tuesday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Quinn, Sue Adams 11 a.m. Saturday in New Castle, Ky., Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky. in charge of arrangements

Schwartz, Francis "Frankie" M. service was Monday, E.M. Coots Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Shuck, James H. "Shorty" noon Thursday at Naville & Seabrook, New Albany

Robinson, James E. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Tegarden, Robert T. private service to be at a later date, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Vandiver, Earl W. of Clarkson, Ky., no services at this time

