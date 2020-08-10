Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Elliott, Jack D. 11 a.m. Thursday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Lewis, Richard Lee, Sr. service at a later date, Chapman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Michael, Evelyn Darlene 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
FLOYD COUNTY
Bell, Claude "Mitch" 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Combs, Clara Ester Angel private service, Naville & Seabrook
Fox, Joseph Silas 1 p.m. Tuesday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Quinn, Sue Adams 11 a.m. Saturday in New Castle, Ky., Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky. in charge of arrangements
Schwartz, Francis "Frankie" M. service was Monday, E.M. Coots Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Shuck, James H. "Shorty" noon Thursday at Naville & Seabrook, New Albany
Robinson, James E. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Tegarden, Robert T. private service to be at a later date, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Vandiver, Earl W. of Clarkson, Ky., no services at this time
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.