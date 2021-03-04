Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Beardsley, Stephen 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Moore Sr., Theo Leslie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Stone, Carolyn Ruth 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville

Taylor, Jeffrey cremation was chosen with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Todd IV, James Henry noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Vonderhaar, Thomas Joseph 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cadle, Clifford Alan "Cliff" 4 p.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs

Michael, Mary A. (Knight) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Roberts, Frances M. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Walls, Judith Ann no service will be held, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

HENDRICKS COUNTY

Williamson, Martha Eileen 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at White Lick Presbyterian Church, Avon

