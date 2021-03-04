Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Beardsley, Stephen 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Moore Sr., Theo Leslie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Stone, Carolyn Ruth 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Taylor, Jeffrey cremation was chosen with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Todd IV, James Henry noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Vonderhaar, Thomas Joseph 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cadle, Clifford Alan "Cliff" 4 p.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs
Michael, Mary A. (Knight) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Roberts, Frances M. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Walls, Judith Ann no service will be held, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HENDRICKS COUNTY
Williamson, Martha Eileen 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at White Lick Presbyterian Church, Avon
