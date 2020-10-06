Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Branstetter, Barbara L. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Flick, Lucia "Lucy" Ann 6 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hall, Alice 1 p. m. today, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Keller, Thomas D. 2 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Laslie Sr., James Robert 12 noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

MARION COUNTY

Ribble, Joyce Lee passed away Sept. 8, 2020 in Indianapolis

Tags

Recommended for you