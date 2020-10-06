Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Branstetter, Barbara L. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Flick, Lucia "Lucy" Ann 6 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hall, Alice 1 p. m. today, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Keller, Thomas D. 2 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Laslie Sr., James Robert 12 noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Ribble, Joyce Lee passed away Sept. 8, 2020 in Indianapolis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.