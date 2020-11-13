Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Curtis, Brody Mann 2 p.m Sunday, at Charlestown Sports Arena at Charlestown High School

Hedge, Rhonda “Cissy” private family service with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Love, Brook Dale 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lindley III, Thomas J. private graveside service Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Shaw Ruth Margaret 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shea, Phillip William “Phil” 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Voyles, Patricia 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Lanham, Roy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Newman, Donald R. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stark Sr., Michael J. private service to be livestreamed at 12:30 p.m. Monday, at www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral

Treece, Charles Clyde noon Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you