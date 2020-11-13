Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Curtis, Brody Mann 2 p.m Sunday, at Charlestown Sports Arena at Charlestown High School
Hedge, Rhonda “Cissy” private family service with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Love, Brook Dale 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lindley III, Thomas J. private graveside service Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Shaw Ruth Margaret 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shea, Phillip William “Phil” 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Voyles, Patricia 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Lanham, Roy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Newman, Donald R. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stark Sr., Michael J. private service to be livestreamed at 12:30 p.m. Monday, at www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral
Treece, Charles Clyde noon Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
