Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Martin, Ronnie Lee 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

McKinley, Thomas Joseph 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus) Sellersburg

Pfister, Margaret H. 2 p.m. Sunday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Karnes, Rita L. 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Powell, James Brian 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville

Schmidt, Agnes Mae private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements

Schmidt, William Ray 5 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Pursehouse, William Davis celebration of life, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon

OUT-OF-STATE

Black, John Edward a private family memorial will be held in Monroe, NC and a celebration of life service will be held in Indiana at a later date

Tags

Recommended for you