Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Martin, Ronnie Lee 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
McKinley, Thomas Joseph 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus) Sellersburg
Pfister, Margaret H. 2 p.m. Sunday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Karnes, Rita L. 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Powell, James Brian 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville
Schmidt, Agnes Mae private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements
Schmidt, William Ray 5 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Pursehouse, William Davis celebration of life, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
OUT-OF-STATE
Black, John Edward a private family memorial will be held in Monroe, NC and a celebration of life service will be held in Indiana at a later date
