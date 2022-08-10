Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bates, Phillip B. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at First Trinity Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Slack, James L. — 7 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Boutelle, Stella Christine — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Keller, Mark Anthony — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Warman, Jerry — 3 p.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Wolfe, Roger Matthew — Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, has been entrusted with his care

OUT OF STATE

Briner, Robert Craig — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church, Hendersonville, NC

