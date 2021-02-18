Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Condon Jr., Richard B. noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Oliver, Terry Lynn 10 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Shelton, Wilma L. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Wolfe, Brayden Owens 6 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Dilling, Ronald Eugene 4 p.m. Sunday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs
Gentner, Gary W. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Murphy, Charles Edward memorial gathering 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, at Brownies “The Shed”, 826 W. Main St., New Albany
Ruby, Jane Marie 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L. noon Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs
Trindeitmar, Catherine Marie 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Denise Mount. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
