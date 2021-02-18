Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Condon Jr., Richard B. noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Oliver, Terry Lynn 10 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Shelton, Wilma L. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Wolfe, Brayden Owens 6 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Dilling, Ronald Eugene 4 p.m. Sunday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs

Gentner, Gary W. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Murphy, Charles Edward memorial gathering 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, at Brownies “The Shed”, 826 W. Main St., New Albany

Ruby, Jane Marie 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L. noon Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs

Trindeitmar, Catherine Marie 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Denise Mount. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

