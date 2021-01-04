Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Robbins, Cecil Clyde noon Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Seis, Elizabeth 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
White, Robert Neal 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Birkhart, Janet L. (Jensen) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Voncille McGovern private arrangements with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown
Treece, Betty Davis noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Walker, Jerry Lynn noon Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Yeager, Cleo Eliona (Wilson) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
MARION COUNTY
Mayflower, Chester Allen memorial service, April 24, 2021, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Indianapolis
