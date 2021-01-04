Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Robbins, Cecil Clyde noon Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Seis, Elizabeth 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

White, Robert Neal 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Birkhart, Janet L. (Jensen) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Voncille McGovern private arrangements with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown

Treece, Betty Davis noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Walker, Jerry Lynn noon Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Yeager, Cleo Eliona (Wilson) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

MARION COUNTY

Mayflower, Chester Allen memorial service, April 24, 2021, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Indianapolis

