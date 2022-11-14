Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Creech, Connie Marie — 2 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Killebrew, Frank D. — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Fears, Roscoe — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Johnston, Norma Monroe — Graveside service Tuesday (today), at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, following the noon to 2 p.m. visitation at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Jones, Arnold L. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Scott, JoAnn Shephard — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Morgan & Nay Funeral Center, Madison
OUT OF STATE
Durbin, Roberta — Noon Tuesday (today), at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, Louisville
Hopper, Donald Lee — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home & Family Cremation Care, W. Market Street Chapel, Louisville
Zelli, Michael Joseph —Died Nov. 5 at his home in Colorado
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Clifford B. Ernst Jr. of Floyds Knobs. He was found deceased Saturday, Nov. 12. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office art 812-948-5478.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.