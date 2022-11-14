Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Creech, Connie Marie — 2 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Killebrew, Frank D. — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, was entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Fears, Roscoe — 10  a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Johnston, Norma Monroe — Graveside service Tuesday (today), at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, following the noon to 2 p.m. visitation at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Jones, Arnold L. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Kingsley, Judith Anne — Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Scott, JoAnn Shephard — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Morgan & Nay Funeral Center, Madison

OUT OF STATE

Durbin, Roberta — Noon Tuesday (today), at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, Louisville

Hopper, Donald Lee — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home & Family Cremation Care, W. Market Street Chapel, Louisville

Zelli, Michael Joseph —Died Nov. 5 at his home in Colorado

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Clifford B. Ernst Jr. of Floyds Knobs. He was found deceased Saturday, Nov. 12. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office art 812-948-5478.

