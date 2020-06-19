Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Lang, Harold private service today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reinbold, Charles Joseph 12 noon Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bennett, Timothy Beckman Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements
Shope, Sharon A. (Durbin) Ballew 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Williams, Tyler 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Greater Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, New Albany
VANDERBURGH COUNTY
Trnka Sr., Rev. Dr. John Edward 6 p.m. today, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, Evansville
OUT OF STATE
Shelton, Kenneth Robert 11 a.m. Monday, at City Memorial Cemetery, Cherryville, NC
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Ronney Taber who died June 14, 2020. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
