Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Lang, Harold private service today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Reinbold, Charles Joseph 12 noon Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bennett, Timothy Beckman Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements

Shope, Sharon A. (Durbin) Ballew 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Williams, Tyler 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Greater Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, New Albany

VANDERBURGH COUNTY

Trnka Sr., Rev. Dr. John Edward 6 p.m. today, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, Evansville

OUT OF STATE

Shelton, Kenneth Robert 11 a.m. Monday, at City Memorial Cemetery, Cherryville, NC

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Ronney Taber who died June 14, 2020. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Recommended for you