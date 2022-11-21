Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Deem, Iva Jewell — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Yingling, Ruth Ann — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Polley Jr., Edgar Lindsey — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
