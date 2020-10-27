Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Blankenship, Thelma Juanita "Celery" 11 a.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Cook, Wanda Carol 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Gilliam, Zachary Adam 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hertzsch, E. Jackson "Jack" 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

McLean, Paul J. cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Waiz, Virginia G. 11 a..m. Thursday, at John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Wilton, Christopher 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, William C. "Buddy" 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Milam, Katherine Alberta 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Murphy, James "Leroy" 11 a.m. Saturday, a Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Ray, William Albert "Doodle" 6 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Chastain, Brian Ray 1 p.m. Thursday, at Westview Christian Church, Campbellsburg

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Richard Glenn Wilson of Clarksville. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

