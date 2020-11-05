Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg
Conrad, Rick E. 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sams, Amy Jill Dempster private graveside service, at Utica Hillcrest Cemetery, Utica
Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Jacobs, Dan 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
King, Sylvia L. 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Libka, Naomi Lee (Jackson) private family service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Miller, Craig Michael private graveside service, at Woods Chapel Cemetery, Ramsey
