Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg

Conrad, Rick E. 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Sams, Amy Jill Dempster private graveside service, at Utica Hillcrest Cemetery, Utica

Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Jacobs, Dan 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

King, Sylvia L. 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Libka, Naomi Lee (Jackson) private family service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Miller, Craig Michael private graveside service, at Woods Chapel Cemetery, Ramsey

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you