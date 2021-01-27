Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bates Jr., Joseph W. private service Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Book, Christopher L. service was held Thursday, Jan. 21, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Huffmon, Barbara E. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Vest, Cecil Wesley 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Popp, James Clarence 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Shelton, Jerry 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Stapp, Charles "Denny" 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

