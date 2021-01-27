Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bates Jr., Joseph W. private service Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Book, Christopher L. service was held Thursday, Jan. 21, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Huffmon, Barbara E. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Vest, Cecil Wesley 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Popp, James Clarence 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Shelton, Jerry 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Stapp, Charles "Denny" 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
