Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Gaines, Destinee Nicole 6 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shepherd, Mary L. 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Gilland, Rose Marie 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Hunt, Nina J. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Richardson, Dorothy Lynn 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schmidt, William Ray 5 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.