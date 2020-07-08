Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Gaines, Destinee Nicole 6 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shepherd, Mary L. 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Gilland, Rose Marie 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Hunt, Nina J. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Richardson, Dorothy Lynn 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Schmidt, William Ray 5 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

