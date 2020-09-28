Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Vornholt Jr., Dr. Lawrence Louis private service to be held at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Berryman, Ralph Frank private family graveside service at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany
Smith, Alonzo Joseph 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Daryl A. Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the Coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
