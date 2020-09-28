Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Vornholt Jr., Dr. Lawrence Louis private service to be held at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Berryman, Ralph Frank private family graveside service at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany

Smith, Alonzo Joseph 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Daryl A. Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the Coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Recommended for you