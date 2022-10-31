Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Dallas, Esther Marie — 1 p.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Allen, Winifred Louise (Bane) — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Banet, Norma J. (Miller) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Campbell, Anna Lee — 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Caswell, Anna Lois — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hoffman, John E. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Summers, Suzanne Elizabeth — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Whiteman, Marcella Jane — 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
