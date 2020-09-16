Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Boling, Robert Lee 12 noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Daly, Gail E.12 noon burial Saturday, at Sellersburg Cemetery

Ehringer Jr., Clarence J. 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Garbrough, Duke 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Schroder, Dixie B. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Goforth, Catherine E. 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pfeiffer, Michael Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

