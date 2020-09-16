Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Boling, Robert Lee 12 noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Daly, Gail E.12 noon burial Saturday, at Sellersburg Cemetery
Ehringer Jr., Clarence J. 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Garbrough, Duke 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Schroder, Dixie B. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Goforth, Catherine E. 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pfeiffer, Michael Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.