Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hartz, Jerome Douglas, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shopher, Sharon Louise 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Shrewsbury, Howard F. 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Somerville, Rodney Keefe 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Wilson, Robert Thomas graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, at Silver Creek Cemetery, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bonomo, Rhonda A. private service Friday at Naville & Seabook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Nickell, Robert “Jody” 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Ricke, Rita J. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Sonne III, Irvin H. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Sullivan Jr., James Edward 6 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Mayfield, George Daniel 11 a.m. Friday, at Antioch Church, Lanesville

OUT OF STATE

Bryant, Imogene “Jean” Dietrich 1 p.m. Saturday, at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, Nashville, TN

Winstel, Herbert K. private service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY

Tags

Recommended for you