Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hartz, Jerome Douglas, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shopher, Sharon Louise 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Shrewsbury, Howard F. 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Somerville, Rodney Keefe 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Wilson, Robert Thomas graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, at Silver Creek Cemetery, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Bonomo, Rhonda A. private service Friday at Naville & Seabook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Nickell, Robert “Jody” 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Ricke, Rita J. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Sonne III, Irvin H. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Sullivan Jr., James Edward 6 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Mayfield, George Daniel 11 a.m. Friday, at Antioch Church, Lanesville
OUT OF STATE
Bryant, Imogene “Jean” Dietrich 1 p.m. Saturday, at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, Nashville, TN
Winstel, Herbert K. private service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.