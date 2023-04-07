Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Coyle Sr. , Michael Dennis — 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
O’Connor, Francis “Frank” Patrick — 11 a.m. Thursday, graveside service Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Madison
Ralph, Dorothy Carol — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Terry, James B. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
Tucker, Joey — 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary's of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Wesner, Leslie R. — Services noon Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Whitlow, Marjorie Stratton — Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Saturday (today), Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Wright, David J. "Jack" — Visitation Monday 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Loesch, Linda S. — 10 a.m. Tuesday Memorial Mass, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Reisert, Carolyn Jane — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), Celebration of Life, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Holtman, Gregory P. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Eagle Creek Community Church, Indianapolis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.