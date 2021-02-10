Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Vissing, Martha Jean, Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Buchanan, Betty Hottle 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Butz, David L. service will be private with cremation to follow, entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Baurle, Henry E. 11 a.m. Friday, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles, KY
