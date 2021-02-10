Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Vissing, Martha Jean, Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Buchanan, Betty Hottle 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Butz, David L. service will be private with cremation to follow, entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Baurle, Henry E. 11 a.m. Friday, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles, KY

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you