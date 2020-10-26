Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cook, Wanda Carol 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hertzsch III, Charles T. cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

McLean, Paul J. cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Waiz, Virginia G. 11 a..m. Thursday, at John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Kimes, Bonnie J. private family service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Ray, William Albert "Doodle" 6 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Chastain, Brian Ray 1 p.m. Thursday, at Westview Christian Church, Campbellsburg

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Richard Glenn Wilson of Clarksville. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

