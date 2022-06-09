Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Gresham, James Weldon — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Middleton, Steven P. — Visitation, noon to 4 to Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, with inurnment at a later date at Walnut Ridge Cemetery
Seese, Braden Scott — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Freiberger, Gerald Michael — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Reazin Jr. PhD., George H. — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wolverton, Douglas Scott — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
