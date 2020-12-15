CLARK COUNTY
Cunningham, H. Evan 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Curry, Delbert Ray 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Dolbeare, Annetta Lee noon Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Higdon, Gertrude memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cochran, Berna Marie noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Flick, Cameron E. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Meurer, Robert William “Bob” all services private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
Russell, Kenneth Ronald private service, 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
