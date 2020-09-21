Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Clapp, Sharion Ann, 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Day, Fred, 1 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis
Jones, Donald Keith, 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Stegall, Vicky Lynn, 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Andres, Norma L. (Banet), 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Padgett, James Robert Thacker, Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, has been entrusted with his care. No memorial service will be held in accordance with his wishes
Reber, Terry J., 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Truitt, Carolyn J. (Weaver), 3 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wolfe, Harold George, 1p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
