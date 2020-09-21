Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Clapp, Sharion Ann, 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Day, Fred, 1 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis

Jones, Donald Keith, 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Stegall, Vicky Lynn, 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Norma L. (Banet), 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Padgett, James Robert Thacker, Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, has been entrusted with his care. No memorial service will be held in accordance with his wishes

Reber, Terry J., 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Truitt, Carolyn J. (Weaver), 3 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Wolfe, Harold George, 1p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

