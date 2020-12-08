Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Coots, Ora B. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Holsinger, Lennea "Lyn" noon Friday, at Evangel North Church, Clarksville
Kuntz Sr., Jerald William 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Popp, George Joseph 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Wimsatt Sr., Anthony E. 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Barrett, Gerald 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville
Roberts, Georgia M. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Phillips, Elliott V. private services Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Turnage, Carl T. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Huff, Leah Ray private service 2 p.m. Friday, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville
