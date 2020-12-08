Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Coots, Ora B. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Holsinger, Lennea "Lyn" noon Friday, at Evangel North Church, Clarksville

Kuntz Sr., Jerald William 11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Popp, George Joseph 11:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Wimsatt Sr., Anthony E. 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Barrett, Gerald 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville

Roberts, Georgia M. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Phillips, Elliott V. private services Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Turnage, Carl T. noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Huff, Leah Ray private service 2 p.m. Friday, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville

