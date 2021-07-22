Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Hughes, Sharon Ann memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Leet, Bonita Williams 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

McKinney, Mary Jo 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Merideth, Sharon A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Payne, Evan Tyler 1 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Vest, Alfred E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Rogers, Betty Joan 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Wilson, Paul L. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

PERRY COUNTY

Walsh, Matilda Lucille 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Croiza, IN

OUT OF STATE

Lindley,Virginia Ann Celebration of Life to be held at a later date

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you