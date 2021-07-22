Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hughes, Sharon Ann memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Leet, Bonita Williams 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McKinney, Mary Jo 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Merideth, Sharon A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Payne, Evan Tyler 1 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Vest, Alfred E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Rogers, Betty Joan 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wilson, Paul L. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
PERRY COUNTY
Walsh, Matilda Lucille 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Croiza, IN
OUT OF STATE
Lindley,Virginia Ann Celebration of Life to be held at a later date
