Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Sanders, Carolyn Faye 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Trich Jr., Thomas Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Ehringer, Alice Marie private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Haycraft, James Randall 1 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Main, Mable Christine (Watkins) 2 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Real Sr., Robert L. graveside service 9 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

