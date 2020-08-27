Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Sanders, Carolyn Faye 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Trich Jr., Thomas Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Ehringer, Alice Marie private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Haycraft, James Randall 1 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Main, Mable Christine (Watkins) 2 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Real Sr., Robert L. graveside service 9 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
