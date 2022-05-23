Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Holmes, Key Don — 2 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Smith, Katina Louise — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Legacy Funeral Service, Jeffersonville
Stallard, A. Lee — Noon Tuesday (today), at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Standiford, Kevin R. — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Willenborg Jr., Todd Bradley — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Luke's Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Curry, James C. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Dannenfelser, Roger Allen —11 a.m. Wednesday, Floyds Knobs Christian Church, Floyds Knobs
Engle, Martha Lee (Missi) — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Milby, Mildred J. (Jenkins) — 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Cooper, Roy Peter — Private graveside service will be held at Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, KY, with Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, KY entrusted with his care
