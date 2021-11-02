CLARK COUNTY

Baggerly, Shirley — 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Johnson, Zachary M. “Zach” — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bertrand, Alberta Elizabeth (Andres) 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Hay, W. Edward — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kaelin, Debra Sue (Brown) — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Lin, Helen —1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rainbolt, Anna Marie — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Staser, Arthur Lee “Art” — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sturgeon, David Michael — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Tucker, Rose Marie — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Murphy, Joyce Mae (Posey) Pickett — graveside service, 11 a.m. (EST), 10 a.m. (CST) Thursday at Tarter’s Chapel Cemetery, Columbia, KY

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Chris Simpson who passed away on Oct. 28 at Clark Memorial Health. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

