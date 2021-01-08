Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Gessner, Lawrence R. 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Manor, Judy A. memorial gathering, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Dewberry, Thomas Lewis no service scheduled, Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Grieb, Ewald 11 a.m. Monday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown
NEXT OF FIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for John Mephin. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
