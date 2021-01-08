Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Gessner, Lawrence R. 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Manor, Judy A. memorial gathering, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Dewberry, Thomas Lewis no service scheduled, Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Grieb, Ewald 11 a.m. Monday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown

NEXT OF FIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for John Mephin. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

