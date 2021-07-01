Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Caldwell, Patti Willen 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Leffler, Anna Kathryn (Miller) cremation chosen with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Editor's Note: There are no new obituaries in today's News and Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.