Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Shireman, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

Tate, Carolyn F. 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Hunter, Saundra Toland 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Neely, Phyllis Davis 3 p.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

Trinkle, Vera E. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Kepley, Ronald Lee 11 a.m. Saturday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Daryl A. Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the Coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

