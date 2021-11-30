CLARK COUNTY
Bartels, Darrell Wayne — 2:30 p.m., Monday, at New Albany National Cemetery
Carpenter, Sammy M. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Sommers, Donna — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sprinkle, Gerald “Jerry” R. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Delcie "Dottie" — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Barger Jr., Ellis L. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Cobb, Patricia Ann — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Habermel, William K. — Celebration of Life 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Ingram, Beverly Jo — private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Raymond Nagatoshi. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
