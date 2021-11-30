CLARK COUNTY

Bartels, Darrell Wayne — 2:30 p.m., Monday, at New Albany National Cemetery

Carpenter, Sammy M. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Sommers, Donna — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Sprinkle, Gerald “Jerry” R. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Atkins, Delcie "Dottie" — noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Barger Jr., Ellis L. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Cobb, Patricia Ann — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Habermel, William K. — Celebration of Life 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany

Ingram, Beverly Jo — private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Raymond Nagatoshi. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

