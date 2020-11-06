Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg

Conrad, Rick E. 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Norris, James Walter 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Schad, William C. 10 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Jacobs, Dan 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

King, Sylvia L. 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Oakes, Karen R. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Shallers, David L. celebration of life service will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Bosco, William Joseph, New Albany native, died in Garberville, CA

Thomas, Constance Choate private celebration of life service to be held at a later date with J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home, Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green, KY, entrusted with arrangements

