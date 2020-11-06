Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg
Conrad, Rick E. 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Norris, James Walter 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schad, William C. 10 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Jacobs, Dan 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
King, Sylvia L. 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Oakes, Karen R. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Shallers, David L. celebration of life service will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Bosco, William Joseph, New Albany native, died in Garberville, CA
Thomas, Constance Choate private celebration of life service to be held at a later date with J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Home, Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green, KY, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.