Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hayse, James "Pete" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Prather, Stephen Dale 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Lena Elizabeth private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Martindale, Harold C. 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville
Schiller, Neal Edward memorial service at a later date with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Young, Dianna L. Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HARRISON COUNTY
Russell, James Edward services private with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF TOWN
Hall Jr., Harold Raymond, Highlands Funeral Home, Louisville, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.