Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hayse, James "Pete" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

Prather, Stephen Dale 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, Lena Elizabeth private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Martindale, Harold C. 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville

Schiller, Neal Edward memorial service at a later date with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Young, Dianna L. Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

HARRISON COUNTY

Russell, James Edward services private with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF TOWN

Hall Jr., Harold Raymond, Highlands Funeral Home, Louisville, entrusted with arrangements

