Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Katzman, Ella Catherine 2 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Snelling, Doris Jean (James) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Douglas, Cyrila Dawn 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kron, Robert G. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

McConnell Jr., George 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Tilly, Thomas Jack 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Turpin, Charles Don 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you