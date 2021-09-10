Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Katzman, Ella Catherine 2 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Snelling, Doris Jean (James) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Douglas, Cyrila Dawn 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kron, Robert G. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McConnell Jr., George 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Tilly, Thomas Jack 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Turpin, Charles Don 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
