Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Ellis, William Earl 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Forsee, David C. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hornung, Margaret private service will be held at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis
Slaughter, Bernice 1 p.m. today, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Canaday, Denise Joy 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Bowman, Gregory E. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Jenkins, Jerry D. noon today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Schleicher, Elizabeth Jane (Farnsley) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Stoy, Dennis R. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
