Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Ellis, William Earl 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Forsee, David C. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hornung, Margaret private service will be held at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis

Slaughter, Bernice 1 p.m. today, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Canaday, Denise Joy 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Bowman, Gregory E. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Jenkins, Jerry D. noon today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schleicher, Elizabeth Jane (Farnsley) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Stoy, Dennis R. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

