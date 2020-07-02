Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Goldman, Joan R. 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Higdon, Francis C. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Hoffmeister, Teresa Lee private service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Landers, Michael "Mike" 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Lindley, Laura Y. memorial service, 6 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Baird, James A. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Hamilton, William E., Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements

Johnson Jr., Elmer 12 noon Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wilson Jr., Samuel 12 noon today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Recommended for you