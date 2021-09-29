CLARK COUNTY

Buerger, John Robert — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Graf, Robert "Bob" L. — 6 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Lynch, James — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Pierce, Peggy — 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Stockdell, Jewell Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Yochem, Shirley Coriell — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Ruckman, Eloise Ann (Campbell) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wike, Joanne Marie — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Matthew Kimble. Anyone with information on the deceased, contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

