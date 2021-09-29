CLARK COUNTY
Buerger, John Robert — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Graf, Robert "Bob" L. — 6 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Lynch, James — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Pierce, Peggy — 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Stockdell, Jewell Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Yochem, Shirley Coriell — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Ruckman, Eloise Ann (Campbell) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wike, Joanne Marie — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Matthew Kimble. Anyone with information on the deceased, contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
