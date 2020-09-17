Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Boling, Robert Lee noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Daly, Gail E. noon burial Saturday, at Sellersburg Cemetery

Ehringer Jr., Clarence J. 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Book, Harold A. all services will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Bomersbach, Hoyte 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Goforth, Catherine E. 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

