Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Boling, Robert Lee noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Daly, Gail E. noon burial Saturday, at Sellersburg Cemetery
Ehringer Jr., Clarence J. 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Book, Harold A. all services will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Bomersbach, Hoyte 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Goforth, Catherine E. 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
