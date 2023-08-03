Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Taylor, Jerry Wayne — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wigginton Jr., James “Jack” Mason — Military honors at 3 p.m. Saturday at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Canter, Woodrow Houser — Memorial service 9 a.m. Tuesday, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany
Morris, Beverly L. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wolverton, Dr. Stephen Edward — Memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Shumate, Rita Louise — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
