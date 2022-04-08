Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Bullington Jr., David J. "Mr. B" — Celebration of life, 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Clarksville High School in the Theatre Department

Grisham, Jacob Paul — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Morrow Sr., Robert "Bobby" — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Taff, Gerry Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at First Christian Church-Grace Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bowman, Beverly Carroll — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Cobb, Ethel Jane — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Day, Germaine R. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Ester, Carl Edward — 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

LaDuke, Ray Edward — Visitation, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Lyon, Ruth C. (Mueller) — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

McBeth, David — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

