Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Bullington Jr., David J. "Mr. B" — Celebration of life, 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Clarksville High School in the Theatre Department
Grisham, Jacob Paul — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Morrow Sr., Robert "Bobby" — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Taff, Gerry Lee — 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at First Christian Church-Grace Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bowman, Beverly Carroll — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Cobb, Ethel Jane — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Day, Germaine R. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Ester, Carl Edward — 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
LaDuke, Ray Edward — Visitation, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lyon, Ruth C. (Mueller) — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
McBeth, David — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
