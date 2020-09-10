Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hart, Harold David 2 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church, Charlestown

Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis

FLOYD COUNTY

Canaday, Denise Joy 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Knight, Marian E. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Popp, Mary Jean 12 noon Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, St. Joe Campus

OUT OF STATE

McKim, Everett cremation chosen with Barlow Funeral Home, Bardstown, KY, entrusted with arrangements

