Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hart, Harold David 2 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church, Charlestown
Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis
FLOYD COUNTY
Canaday, Denise Joy 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Knight, Marian E. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Popp, Mary Jean 12 noon Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, St. Joe Campus
OUT OF STATE
McKim, Everett cremation chosen with Barlow Funeral Home, Bardstown, KY, entrusted with arrangements
