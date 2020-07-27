Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown Ernestine "Tina" 12 noon Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Sheets, Rex Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HARRISON COUNTY
Scott, Kathleen 11 a.m. Thursday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
OUT OF STATE
Nicols, Ethel Porter celebration of life to be held at a later date with Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL entrusted with arrangements
