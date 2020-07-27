Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brown Ernestine "Tina" 12 noon Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Sheets, Rex Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

HARRISON COUNTY

Scott, Kathleen 11 a.m. Thursday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

OUT OF STATE

Nicols, Ethel Porter celebration of life to be held at a later date with Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL entrusted with arrangements

