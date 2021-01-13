Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Johnston, Joyce Newman private service Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McDonald, Gene 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Park, Joyce K. graveside service, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Bowery Cemetery, Memphis

Sanders, Jerry L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Walden, Mary Jane 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

ELKHART COUNTY

Staup, Sharen A. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Elkhart

FLOYD COUNTY

Been, Teala Joann 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Briles, Dorothy Marie (Stone) 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Cook, Julia "Judy" 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Dukes, Larry G. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Kinzer, Carolyn M. Hendricks private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Miller, James Wesley 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

