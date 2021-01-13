Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Johnston, Joyce Newman private service Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McDonald, Gene 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Park, Joyce K. graveside service, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Bowery Cemetery, Memphis
Sanders, Jerry L. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Walden, Mary Jane 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
ELKHART COUNTY
Staup, Sharen A. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Elkhart
FLOYD COUNTY
Been, Teala Joann 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Briles, Dorothy Marie (Stone) 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Cook, Julia "Judy" 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Dukes, Larry G. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Kinzer, Carolyn M. Hendricks private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Miller, James Wesley 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.