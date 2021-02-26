Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Delaney, Michael Keith noon Tuesday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown

Lanham, Edith 1 p.m. graveside service Wednesday, at Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Hopkins, Stephen L. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Roll, Katie Marie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Thompson, Mary Lee private family service at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Marsh, Patricia Bland memorial service to be held at a later date with Hall-Taylor Funeral Home, Shelbyville, entrusted with arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Charles T. Jones. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677

