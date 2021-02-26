Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Delaney, Michael Keith noon Tuesday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown
Lanham, Edith 1 p.m. graveside service Wednesday, at Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Hopkins, Stephen L. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Roll, Katie Marie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Thompson, Mary Lee private family service at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Marsh, Patricia Bland memorial service to be held at a later date with Hall-Taylor Funeral Home, Shelbyville, entrusted with arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Charles T. Jones. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677
