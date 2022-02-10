Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
DeArk, Bruce Wayne —1 p.m. Tuesday, at Southeast Christian Church Indiana Campus, Jeffersonville
Hawkins, Kenneth — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
Walker, Patricia Powell — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Martin, Anna — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Norton Sr., George William — Noon Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Roth, Edward M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Stottman, Anthony E. — Noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wheatley, Mary L. — 1 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Miller, Hayden John — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
OUT OF STATE
Binggeki, Mildred Darlene —Noon Saturday, at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Louisville
