Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Elliott Sr., Oscar Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Stephen Church, Jeffersonville

Hess, Frances Lorraine — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lanesville

Hopper, Christine M. — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Offutt, Howard Floyd — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Messiah Temple Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Appelhaus, Calvin Paul — 5 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Clere, David Russell — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church, New Albany

Manka, Marilyn Faye — Prayer service and memory sharing, 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Morris, Phillip Edwin — Family wishes to celebrate his life privately with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Schroder, Beverly R. — Celebration of life, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at New Beginnings Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Brooks, Freda Lee — A private graveside service was held Sept. 28 at Hill Grove Church Cemetery in Mammoth Cave, KY.

